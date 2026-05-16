Finnish leader Alexander Stubb believes that the time has finally come to resume dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The point is that the Kremlin leader has realized the need to end the war against Ukraine before it is too late.
Points of attention
- Stubb suggests that the time is ripe for Europe to restore contacts with Russia, as Ukraine's strength and Russia's weakness create favorable conditions for negotiation.
- According to Stubb, Europe is more united than ever before, making it an opportune moment to engage in dialogue with Russia in order to resolve the ongoing conflict.
Stubb again calls on the EU and Russia to negotiate
According to the leader of Finland, there are two reasons that indicate that the moment is approaching for Europe to restore contacts with Russia.
According to Stubb, the second reason for resuming this dialogue can be considered interest from Europe.
Journalists asked Stubb if Europe was really united enough for dialogue with Russia — he replied that it was.
According to the president, the European Union has never been more united than it is now.
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