Ukraine will largely win this war — Stubb
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Politics
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Ukraine will largely win this war — Stubb

Stubb again calls on the EU and Russia to negotiate
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Finnish leader Alexander Stubb believes that the time has finally come to resume dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The point is that the Kremlin leader has realized the need to end the war against Ukraine before it is too late.

Points of attention

  • Stubb suggests that the time is ripe for Europe to restore contacts with Russia, as Ukraine's strength and Russia's weakness create favorable conditions for negotiation.
  • According to Stubb, Europe is more united than ever before, making it an opportune moment to engage in dialogue with Russia in order to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Stubb again calls on the EU and Russia to negotiate

According to the leader of Finland, there are two reasons that indicate that the moment is approaching for Europe to restore contacts with Russia.

First, Ukraine's position is strong now, while Russia's is weak. You could say that Ukraine is largely winning this war, and Russia should be interested in starting a dialogue.

Alexander Stubb

Alexander Stubb

President of Finland

According to Stubb, the second reason for resuming this dialogue can be considered interest from Europe.

"If you don't sit at the table, you will be eaten at this table. Therefore, it is better to maintain some kind of dialogue. Who will lead it and on what terms — it is too early to say," the politician explained his position.

Journalists asked Stubb if Europe was really united enough for dialogue with Russia — he replied that it was.

According to the president, the European Union has never been more united than it is now.

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