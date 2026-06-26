Ukraine will receive 15 thousand long-range artillery rounds from Denmark
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Ukraine
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Ukraine will receive 15 thousand long-range artillery rounds from Denmark

Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine will receive 15 thousand long-range artillery rounds from Denmark
Читати українською

Ukraine will receive 15,000 long-range artillery rounds from Denmark, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.

Points of attention

  • Denmark is transferring 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of cooperation between the countries.
  • The delivery of long-range artillery rounds is a response to a request from the Ukrainian front and will help ensure greater effectiveness in defeating the enemy.

Denmark will provide Ukraine with new artillery shells

According to the minister, partner countries were offered to review some of the planned support, in particular, to supply long-range shells instead of short-range ammunition.

Denmark responded promptly to this request. As a result, the Defence Forces will receive an additional 15,000 long-range artillery rounds. Some of them have already arrived in Ukraine.

Long-range artillery shots are one of the key requests of the front, the minister said. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the supply of ammunition with a range of at least 30 kilometers is one of Ukraine's priorities.

In the context of the constantly expanding drone kill zone, they make it possible to more effectively strike the enemy, its logistics, and command posts, while reducing the risks for our military.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

At the end of May 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency contracted a record number of 155-mm long-range artillery rounds. The winners of the tender were six manufacturers.

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