Ukraine will receive 15 thousand long-range artillery rounds from Denmark

Ukraine will receive 15,000 long-range artillery rounds from Denmark, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced.
Points of attention
- Denmark is transferring 15,000 long-range artillery rounds to Ukraine as part of cooperation between the countries.
- The delivery of long-range artillery rounds is a response to a request from the Ukrainian front and will help ensure greater effectiveness in defeating the enemy.
Denmark will provide Ukraine with new artillery shells
According to the minister, partner countries were offered to review some of the planned support, in particular, to supply long-range shells instead of short-range ammunition.
Long-range artillery shots are one of the key requests of the front, the minister said. Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the supply of ammunition with a range of at least 30 kilometers is one of Ukraine's priorities.
At the end of May 2026, the Defense Procurement Agency contracted a record number of 155-mm long-range artillery rounds. The winners of the tender were six manufacturers.
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