Ukraine will receive almost $700 million from frozen Russian assets — details

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine and the World Bank signed an agreement on the provision of grant financing from Japan and Canada for a total amount of almost 691 million US dollars.

Ukraine will receive new grants from frozen Russian assets

The funds were raised within the framework of the project "Supporting Public Expenditures to Ensure Sustainable Public Governance in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine).

The financing is part of the Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine mechanism of the G7 countries (from revenues from frozen Russian assets) with a total volume of $50 billion.

This is the last tranche from Canada under the mechanism, and the first from Japan.

Grant funds will be provided through contributions from international partners:

544 million US dollars — contribution from the Government of Japan;

146 million US dollars — Canada's contribution;

0.8 million US dollars — funds from the PEACE in Ukraine Multi-Donor Trust Fund.

Grant funding will be transferred to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine in the near future.