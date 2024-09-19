Ukraine will receive an emergency aid package from Germany

Germany plans to approve military aid for Ukraine in the amount of about 400 million euros. Funds are planned to be provided urgently due to the deterioration of the situation at the front.
Germany is preparing emergency military aid to Ukraine
At the request of the Ministry of Defense, the Finance Department turned to the Budget Committee of the Parliament with a request to approve additional expenses.
The Ministry of Finance emphasizes the need for urgent implementation of this condition so that the measures can be implemented during 2024 and have an impact in the near future.
In 2024, Germany's budget for aid to Ukraine is about 8 billion euros.
Germany plans to transfer Iris-T and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine
In the coming months, Germany will transfer Iris-T air defense systems and Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Ukraine. This was announced by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Ramstein meeting on September 6.
Germany previously transferred three Patriot systems from its own stockpile. Spare parts and rockets were sent along with them.
The total number of Iris-T air defense systems for Ukraine from Germany is 24 systems. Only seven of them have been handed over so far.
Berlin will also transfer 12 Panzerhaubitz 2000 self-propelled guns to Kyiv. Six of them will be sent in 2024, and six more in 2025.
The total cost of self-propelled guns, the supply of which was announced by Pistorius, is 150 million euros.
The minister noted that Germany will also hand over demining machines and equipment for bridge construction to Ukraine. In addition, Ukrainian military personnel are trained at the country's bases.
