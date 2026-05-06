Ukraine will receive over $300 million from Norway within the framework of PURL

On May 6, Norway announced the provision of 2.8 billion Norwegian kroner (over $300 million) to Ukraine through NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative for the purchase of American weapons.

Norway provides new military assistance to Ukraine within the framework of PURL

This significant financial support underscores Norway's commitment to assisting Ukraine in the face of current challenges and geopolitical tensions.

The Norwegian government emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine, which is in line with its strategic priorities in the region, the report said.

This support comes against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical tensions and is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's resilience and capabilities, the material states.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, during a meeting in Yerevan on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, assured President Volodymyr Zelensky that the PURL program is working and anti-ballistic missiles will continue to be supplied to Ukraine. Share

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative is a mechanism focused on supplying Ukraine with weapons from a list of prioritized needs. It allows NATO member states to finance the supply of American weapons and technology through voluntary contributions.