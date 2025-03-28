Ukraine will receive over 7 million euros from Sweden for drones and demining

The Swedish government has instructed the Armed Forces to make payments to coalition forces and assets in the areas of demining and unmanned aerial vehicles within the Ramstein format.
Sweden will provide new assistance to Ukraine
This is stated in a statement from the Swedish government.
This support of 80 million Swedish kronor (7.2 million euros) is part of the 18th military assistance package for Ukraine.
The Swedish government has repeatedly tasked the Swedish Armed Forces with supporting coalitions of forces and capabilities within the framework of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. Now the Armed Forces will receive a similar task and provide 40 million Swedish kronor (3.6 million euros) to support the Demining Coalition and the same amount to support the Drone Coalition.
On March 24, it became known that the "drone coalition" had allocated 20 million euros from a joint fund to purchase tactical-level reconnaissance drones (ISR) for the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
In July 2024, the participating countries of the "drone coalition" signed a Memorandum of Understanding, within the framework of which they created a joint fund of 45 million euros.
