Sweden provides Ukraine with a military aid package worth $1.25 billion — what's included

On January 30, Sweden announced the largest military aid package to Ukraine, worth 13.5 billion Swedish kronor (about $1.25 billion).

Sweden provides Ukraine with a new military aid package

This package will also strengthen Ukraine's long-range capabilities. Sweden intends to allocate about 1 billion Swedish kronor to enable Ukraine to produce long-range missiles and drones.

It also provides for a doubling of the previous 16 CB 90 combat boats and anti-tank weapons donated to Ukraine, as well as investments in support of the Ukrainian defense industry. Share

The department noted that this is the 18th package of military assistance to Ukraine, thus the total amount of packages provided since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion is about 61.9 billion Swedish kronor.

In total, the aid package announced on January 30 consists of eight components, the largest of which is various purchases of advanced equipment, mainly from Swedish and other European defense industries, for transfer to Ukraine.

The package, worth a total of 13.5 billion Swedish kronor (about 1.25 billion dollars), includes the following components:

purchases for free transfer worth about 5.9 billion Swedish kronor;

financial donations amounting to approximately 2.8 billion Swedish kronor;

donation of equipment from the Swedish Armed Forces with corresponding replacement purchases worth approximately SEK 3.3 billion (146 trucks; 16 Stridsbåt 90 boats; 23 weapons stations for naval use; 1 million 12.7 mm ammunition; 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles; 200 anti-tank shells, including training equipment; infantry equipment for individual soldier and group equipment; personal protective equipment against CBRN threats);

services through the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI) and the Swedish Defence University (FHS) worth about 180 million Swedish kronor;

training worth 650 million Swedish kronor (funding to support the preparation of the Armed Forces for a number of different training initiatives throughout 2025, e.g. Interflex, which conducts basic training for the Ukrainian military);

a procurement decision worth 400 million Swedish kronor (including various types of maintenance activities for already provided Swedish equipment).

Aid to Ukraine from Sweden

Sweden has been actively supporting Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Its assistance includes financial, humanitarian and military support. Stockholm provides significant amounts of funds through international organizations, supports displaced people, and also transfers humanitarian aid.

In early November 2024, Sweden announced a new aid package for Ukraine, which included two ships with equipment to enhance maritime security.