Sweden joins drone coalition for Ukraine

Sweden is joining the drone cooperation for Ukraine, better known as the International Drone Coalition.

Sweden and other countries will support the Armed Forces of Ukraine with drones through joint procurement. System training may also be included in the program.

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson signed the agreement to join the drone coalition on behalf of Stockholm at the NATO summit in Washington.

Drones have become an important part of modern warfare and are of great importance for Ukraine to be able to stop Russian attacks, primarily on the ground, and gather information on the battlefield. Together with other countries, we will support Ukraine in the drone coalition regarding procurement, supply and training of drone pilots, he said. Share

The minister noted that Sweden's participation in the drone coalition adds essential experience and knowledge to developing the Swedish defence potential in this field.

What is known about the Drone Coalition

Allied countries have joined a coalition of drones to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression. One of the important steps in this direction was the creation of a drone coalition. This initiative provides for the purchase and transfer of drones to Ukraine to strengthen its defense capabilities.

It should be noted that the Minister of Defence of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen, also signed an agreement on international cooperation in drones.