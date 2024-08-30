As the adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Mykhailo Podolyak, said, starting from January 2025, the transit of Russian oil through the “Druzhba” oil pipeline, and not only gas, will be blocked through the territory of Ukraine.

Russia will lose several more markets for the sale of gas and oil

In addition to gas, from January 1, 2025, the Druzhba oil pipeline will also cease operation. Mykhailo Podolyak Advisor to the head of the OPU

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine drew attention to the fact that some European countries — Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary — received Russian oil through this pipeline.

However, what is important to understand is that, according to the EU resolution, the mentioned states must diversify their oil supply and stop transit through Ukraine.

According to Mykhailo Podoliak, this also applies to Russian "blue fuel".

There were certain contracted volumes, and transit will end on January 1, 2025. But he added that if the cranes of Europe need Kazakh or Azerbaijani gas, then Ukraine is ready to transport it.

What does Zelensky say about this

As the head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi said on August 27, Ukraine does not plan to extend the gas transit agreement with Russia, which expires at the end of 2024.

In addition, the president added that Kyiv is ready to discuss the transit of gas from other suppliers through its GTS, if it receives such a request from Europe.

No one will continue the contract with Russia, this has been put to an end. As for gas transit from other companies, if the request of some of our European colleagues continues, and we are all in the European Union, we will consider their request. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, he still has no information regarding the recent meeting between dictator Putin and the president of Azerbaijan.