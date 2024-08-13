According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian authorities are not going to block the transit of Russian gas through Sudzha against the background of recent events, when the city came under the control of the Armed Forces.

Why is it beneficial for Ukraine to maintain gas transit through Sudzha?

According to journalists, as of today, Russia and Ukraine intend to maintain gas supplies to Europe through the Sudzha station, even despite the active hostilities near the transit point.

What is important to understand is that both countries have a financial motivation in this matter.

As you know, for Ukraine, the transit of Russian fuel provides an opportunity to fuel the economy. According to the latest data, it is about 1 billion dollars.

Against this background, one should not forget that European countries remain one of the largest buyers of Russian gas.

Both sides have no intention of stopping flows through the Sudzha gas intake station in the Kursk region of Russia, Bloomberg assures. Share

Ukraine does not want to disappoint its allies

As the journalists note, Ukraine wants to be considered a reliable partner of Europe.

The country's authorities are also counting on the fact that traders in the region will begin to use its huge gas reserves more actively.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces are also aware that any accidental damage to key infrastructure at a gas receiving station can stop supplies.

Bloomberg also points out that while most European countries were looking for alternatives to Russian pipeline gas after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, countries such as Austria, Slovakia and Moldova continue to import Gazprom products through Ukraine.

This has a significant impact on the situation in general.