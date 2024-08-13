Transit of Russian gas through Sudzha. What decision can Ukraine make?
Category
Economics
Publication date

Transit of Russian gas through Sudzha. What decision can Ukraine make?

Sudzha
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, the Ukrainian authorities are not going to block the transit of Russian gas through Sudzha against the background of recent events, when the city came under the control of the Armed Forces.

Points of attention

  • It is beneficial for Ukraine to maintain the transit of Russian gas through Sudzha, as it allows fueling the country's economy.
  • Kyiv also does not want to disappoint its partners in Europe, who still buy Russian gas.
  • Any accidental damage to the key infrastructure at the gas receiving station can stop the supply.

Why is it beneficial for Ukraine to maintain gas transit through Sudzha?

According to journalists, as of today, Russia and Ukraine intend to maintain gas supplies to Europe through the Sudzha station, even despite the active hostilities near the transit point.

What is important to understand is that both countries have a financial motivation in this matter.

As you know, for Ukraine, the transit of Russian fuel provides an opportunity to fuel the economy. According to the latest data, it is about 1 billion dollars.

Against this background, one should not forget that European countries remain one of the largest buyers of Russian gas.

Both sides have no intention of stopping flows through the Sudzha gas intake station in the Kursk region of Russia, Bloomberg assures.

Ukraine does not want to disappoint its allies

As the journalists note, Ukraine wants to be considered a reliable partner of Europe.

The country's authorities are also counting on the fact that traders in the region will begin to use its huge gas reserves more actively.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces are also aware that any accidental damage to key infrastructure at a gas receiving station can stop supplies.

Bloomberg also points out that while most European countries were looking for alternatives to Russian pipeline gas after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, countries such as Austria, Slovakia and Moldova continue to import Gazprom products through Ukraine.

This has a significant impact on the situation in general.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin played along. The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna becomes a turning point in the war - the ex-commander of NATO forces
Putin played along. The offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kurshchyna becomes a turning point in the war - the ex-commander of NATO forces
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belarus transfers its own military equipment to the Russian army
Equipment of the Belarusian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?