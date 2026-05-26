Ukraine's accession to the EU. Estonia demands the opening of all clusters
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's accession to the EU. Estonia demands the opening of all clusters

Estonia wants to see Ukraine as a full member of the EU
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is actively pushing Brussels to have the European Union open all six clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc as early as June.

Points of attention

  • Margus Tsahkna's stance on Ukraine's accession aligns with the vision of seeing Ukraine as a full member of the EU, highlighting the realistic potential of this plan following recent political changes in Hungary.
  • Estonia's position reflects the determination to expedite Ukraine's path to full EU membership, emphasizing the need for swift progress in the negotiation process.

Estonia wants to see Ukraine as a full member of the EU

The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry made it clear that he does not support the proposal of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

As is known, the latter proposed granting Ukraine the status of an associate member without voting rights in the European Union for the duration of accession negotiations.

Margus Tsahkna believes that this scenario should not be considered at all, because Ukraine deserves to become a full member of the bloc as soon as possible.

According to him, this plan is quite realistic to implement, especially after the fall of Viktor Orban's regime in Hungary.

At this point, our recommendation and position is to move forward clearly within the agreed enlargement process, namely to open all six negotiation chapters by the June Council and move forward from there. These chapters should be open for both Ukraine and Moldova.

Margus Tsahkna

Margus Tsahkna

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine will be a full-fledged part of the European Union — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky promises Ukraine a future in Europe
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The time has come." Zelensky sent a special letter to the European Union
Zelensky seeks justice from the EU
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is a sign of desperation." EU ambassador to Ukraine publicly ridiculed Putin
Putin failed to intimidate Western diplomats

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?