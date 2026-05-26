Ukraine's accession to the EU. Estonia demands the opening of all clusters

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is actively pushing Brussels to have the European Union open all six clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc as early as June.

Estonia wants to see Ukraine as a full member of the EU

The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry made it clear that he does not support the proposal of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

As is known, the latter proposed granting Ukraine the status of an associate member without voting rights in the European Union for the duration of accession negotiations.

Margus Tsahkna believes that this scenario should not be considered at all, because Ukraine deserves to become a full member of the bloc as soon as possible.

According to him, this plan is quite realistic to implement, especially after the fall of Viktor Orban's regime in Hungary.