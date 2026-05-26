Ukraine's accession to the EU. Estonia demands the opening of all clusters

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna is actively pushing Brussels to have the European Union open all six clusters of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the bloc as early as June.
Points of attention
- Margus Tsahkna's stance on Ukraine's accession aligns with the vision of seeing Ukraine as a full member of the EU, highlighting the realistic potential of this plan following recent political changes in Hungary.
- Estonia's position reflects the determination to expedite Ukraine's path to full EU membership, emphasizing the need for swift progress in the negotiation process.
Estonia wants to see Ukraine as a full member of the EU
The head of the Estonian Foreign Ministry made it clear that he does not support the proposal of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
As is known, the latter proposed granting Ukraine the status of an associate member without voting rights in the European Union for the duration of accession negotiations.
Margus Tsahkna believes that this scenario should not be considered at all, because Ukraine deserves to become a full member of the bloc as soon as possible.
According to him, this plan is quite realistic to implement, especially after the fall of Viktor Orban's regime in Hungary.
More on the topic
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- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-