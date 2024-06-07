Ukraine's defence company supplied M113 armoured carriers to police storm brigade — video

The "Ukrainian armoured vehicles" company supplied M113 armored personnel carriers to the United Storm Brigade of the National Police "Lyut". Therefore, technology already helps soldiers on the battlefield.

M113 armoured personnel carriers in service with the "Lyut" brigade: what is known

The M113 tracked armored personnel carriers have been in service with the Defense Forces of Ukraine since 2022. The equipment proved itself very well during the full-scale war in Ukraine and took part in combat operations in various areas of the front.

Today it is one of the most common combat vehicles in the world. It is now in service with 44 countries. For more than half a century, 80,000 of its units in more than 40 modifications have been produced.

According to the Defence Industrial Enterprise, the armored personnel carrier weighs 11,440 kg and can carry two crew members and 11 passengers.

The power of the M113 engine is 265 hp, and the speed is 61 km per hour. The armour provides circular protection against 7.62 mm calibre bullets; the front part is 12.7mm.

Armament consists of one 12.7 mm Browning M2 machine gun with the possibility of installing additional protection for the gunner in the turret. The M113 can also be armed with the Mk 19 automatic grenade launcher or the M47 Dragon or BGM-71 TOW anti-tank systems.

The newest Ukrainian drone has reached the front

Ukrainian scouts received the PD-2 unmanned complex from volunteers. It is a Ukrainian-made weapon.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) reported it on Telegram.

The DIU air scout unit received a PD-2 BpAK from the "Return Alive" Foundation. The complex consists of two aircraft and is equipped with its own power supply and communication ground control station, which is integrated into a high-speed minibus.

As the scouts point out, this allows you to deploy and collapse the reconnaissance complex and change locations much faster, which saves the lives of operators.