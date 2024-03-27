Ukraine's dismissed NSDC Secretary comments on his firing, thanking Zelenskyy for trusting him
Ukraine's dismissed NSDC Secretary comments on his firing, thanking Zelenskyy for trusting him

Oleksiy Danilov
Source:  online.ua

On March 26, it became officially known that Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the head of state, dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. The latter decided to publicly appeal to the President of Ukraine.

Danilov thanked Zelenskyy after his release

Oleksiy Danilov decided to make a symbolic summary of his work.

He noted that he had been in office for four years, five months, and 24 days.

[It was the] days for which there is no shame. The hours flew by like lightning. I thank fate for allowing me to serve my country and people in times of peace and war! I thank the President of Ukraine for trusting me and allowing me to be involved in writing the Great History at the moment of the most significant test and elevation!

Oleksiy Danilov

Oleksiy Danilov

Ex-Secretary of the National Security Council

In addition, he sincerely thanked all members of his team, who always performed their work well.

According to Danilov, he has always believed in and continues to believe in the victory of Ukraine.

The former secretary of National Security emphasised that everything must be done to destroy Russian propaganda as a phenomenon.

And it will be done by a Ukrainian warrior, behind whose shoulders stands our history, our destiny and our mission — "to be a sword in the darkness; watchmen on the Wall; a shield that protects the kingdom of people"! Thank you all! Glory to Ukraine! Danilov concluded.

What is known about the dismissal of Danilov from the position of NSDC Secretary?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree No. 186/2024 states that Danilov Oleksiy Myacheslavovych has been dismissed as Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine.

Oleksandr Litvinenko was appointed in his place by Decree No. 188/2024.

Appoint Oleksandr Valeriyovych LYTVYNENKO as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the decree states.

It is essential to understand that Oleksiy Danilov has been in the position of the National Security Council since October 3, 2019. He was the 13th secretary of the National Security Council.

Previously, he was also the mayor of Luhansk and headed the Luhansk Regional State Administration.

