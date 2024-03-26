Zelenskyy dismisses Danilov from NSDC secretary post, appointing foreign spy chief Lytvynenko in his place

On March 26, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security Council. Oleksandr Litvinenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, was appointed in his place.

Danilov was dismissed from his post

Presidential Decree No. 186/2024 states that Danilov Oleksiy Myacheslavovych has been dismissed as Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council.

Oleksandr Lytvinenko was appointed in his place by Decree No. 188/2024.

Appoint Oleksandr Valeriyovych Lytvynenko as the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, the decree states.

Oleg Ivashchenko was appointed as chief of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Oleksiy Danilov has been the NSDC secretary since October 3, 2019. He was the 13th secretary of the NSDC. He was also the mayor of Luhansk, the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, and a people's deputy from the All-Ukrainian union "Batkivshchyna".

Oleksandr Lytvynenko: what is known

Major General Oleksandr Lytvynenko was born in Kyiv in 1972. In 2013, he graduated from the Royal College of Defense Sciences (RCDS), Great Britain.

Oleksandr Lytvynenko

Lytvynenko also graduated from Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University with a degree in law and from the Institute of Cryptography, Communication and Informatics of the Academy of the FGC of the Russian Federation with a degree in applied mathematics.

He worked at the SSU, the National Institute of Strategic Studies, and Taras Shevchenko National University.

In July 2021, he was appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Lytvynenko has been awarded the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise V degree.