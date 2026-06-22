Polish leader Karol Nawrocki began to argue that Ukraine's accession to the European Union poses a threat to agriculture throughout Poland.

Navrotskyi again hints that he does not want to see Ukraine in the EU

The President of Poland voiced his concerns about this issue to farmers at the AgroLiga 2026 competition.

He decided to assess the consequences of Ukraine's future membership in the EU for his country and concluded that it was a "threat" to Polish farmers.

I also recognize that Ukraine's accession to the European Union poses a threat to Polish agriculture. I am the President of Poland, and, understanding Ukraine's aspirations, I will always support a good attitude towards Polish farmers and Polish agricultural products, also in the context of the Green Deal and EU decisions. Karol Navrotsky President of Poland

What is important to understand is that the new cynical statement of the Polish leader was made against the backdrop of another aggravation of Ukrainian-Polish relations.

It all started after the decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to name the SSO unit after the Heroes of the UPA.

By the way, former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz reprimanded Navrocki for deliberately inciting a conflict with Kyiv, despite the fact that it could have been avoided.