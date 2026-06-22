Polish leader Karol Nawrocki began to argue that Ukraine's accession to the European Union poses a threat to agriculture throughout Poland.
Points of attention
- Calls are already being made in Poland to block Ukraine's accession to the EU.
- This was previously demanded by the leader of the Polish far-right and anti-Ukrainian party "Confederation" and Vice Speaker of the Sejm, Krzysztof Bosak.
Navrotskyi again hints that he does not want to see Ukraine in the EU
The President of Poland voiced his concerns about this issue to farmers at the AgroLiga 2026 competition.
He decided to assess the consequences of Ukraine's future membership in the EU for his country and concluded that it was a "threat" to Polish farmers.
What is important to understand is that the new cynical statement of the Polish leader was made against the backdrop of another aggravation of Ukrainian-Polish relations.
It all started after the decision of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to name the SSO unit after the Heroes of the UPA.
By the way, former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz reprimanded Navrocki for deliberately inciting a conflict with Kyiv, despite the fact that it could have been avoided.
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