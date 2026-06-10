Poland suspends entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint

On June 10, the State Customs Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Polish authorities had decided to suspend the entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint from June 15 due to repair work.
Points of attention
- Buses from Poland to Ukraine will still be allowed through the checkpoint during the repair period, ensuring continuity in that direction.
- The decision by the Polish authorities will impact the ease of transportation and trade between Poland and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of staying updated on the situation.
The Shehyny-Medika checkpoint will not operate from June 15
According to the latest data, the work will last almost a year and a half — until November 2027.
It is important to understand that due to the repairs, buses from Ukraine to Poland will not be allowed through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint during this period.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-