Poland suspends entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint

On June 10, the State Customs Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Polish authorities had decided to suspend the entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint from June 15 due to repair work.

The Shehyny-Medika checkpoint will not operate from June 15

Attention carriers and passengers! According to the customs administration of the Republic of Poland, from June 15, 2026, repair work will begin on the bus lane for entry into the Republic of Poland at the Shehyny — Medyka checkpoint, — says the official statement of the State Customs Service of Ukraine. Share

According to the latest data, the work will last almost a year and a half — until November 2027.

It is important to understand that due to the repairs, buses from Ukraine to Poland will not be allowed through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint during this period.