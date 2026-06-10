Poland suspends entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint
Category
World
Publication date

Poland suspends entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint

State Customs Service of Ukraine
The Shehyny-Medika checkpoint will not operate from June 15
Читати українською

On June 10, the State Customs Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that the Polish authorities had decided to suspend the entry of buses from Ukraine through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint from June 15 due to repair work.

Points of attention

  • Buses from Poland to Ukraine will still be allowed through the checkpoint during the repair period, ensuring continuity in that direction.
  • The decision by the Polish authorities will impact the ease of transportation and trade between Poland and Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of staying updated on the situation.

The Shehyny-Medika checkpoint will not operate from June 15

Attention carriers and passengers! According to the customs administration of the Republic of Poland, from June 15, 2026, repair work will begin on the bus lane for entry into the Republic of Poland at the Shehyny — Medyka checkpoint, — says the official statement of the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

According to the latest data, the work will last almost a year and a half — until November 2027.

It is important to understand that due to the repairs, buses from Ukraine to Poland will not be allowed through the Shehyny-Medika checkpoint during this period.

At the same time, the passage of buses from Poland to Ukraine will take place as usual. We ask carriers to take this information into account when planning routes, the Ukrainian customs service said.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces report the destruction of a tanker belonging to the Russian shadow fleet
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
New SOU deep strikes on June 9-10 — what are the results?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Britain reacts to Tusk's indignation over Ukraine talks
New conflict between Poland and Britain - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "Ramstein". Fedorov announced priority issues
Mykhailo Fedorov
Fedorov and Pistorius agreed on priorities before Rammstein

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?