New "Ramstein". Fedorov announced priority issues

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, during telephone talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, discussed priority areas of support for Ukraine on the eve of the next meeting in the Ramstein format.

Fedorov and Pistorius agreed on priorities before Rammstein

As the Minister of Defense noted, this time the focus will be on:

PAC-3 missiles for Patriot through the JUMPSTART mechanism;

additional contributions to PURL;

extended-range artillery ammunition within the framework of the Czech Initiative;

Ukrainian-made fiber optic FPV drones and middle strike.

Fedorov confirmed that he also discussed with Pistorius the acceleration of the supply of ammunition for IRIS-T, the development of anti-ballistic capabilities, and the further support of technological solutions that are already proving their effectiveness on the battlefield.

In addition, scenarios are being considered to direct the funding already announced by partners to the most critical needs of the Defense Forces.

I am grateful to Germany for its leadership, systematic support for Ukraine, and willingness to work on solutions that are already helping to strengthen our defense today. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, a new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) is scheduled for June 18, 2026.