New "Ramstein". Fedorov announced priority issues

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, during telephone talks with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius, discussed priority areas of support for Ukraine on the eve of the next meeting in the Ramstein format.
Points of attention
- Germany has been recognized for its leadership and systematic support in strengthening Ukraine's defense forces.
- The new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the Ramstein format is scheduled for June 18, 2026.
Fedorov and Pistorius agreed on priorities before Rammstein
As the Minister of Defense noted, this time the focus will be on:
PAC-3 missiles for Patriot through the JUMPSTART mechanism;
additional contributions to PURL;
extended-range artillery ammunition within the framework of the Czech Initiative;
Ukrainian-made fiber optic FPV drones and middle strike.
Fedorov confirmed that he also discussed with Pistorius the acceleration of the supply of ammunition for IRIS-T, the development of anti-ballistic capabilities, and the further support of technological solutions that are already proving their effectiveness on the battlefield.
In addition, scenarios are being considered to direct the funding already announced by partners to the most critical needs of the Defense Forces.
As journalists managed to find out, a new meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine (Ramstein format) is scheduled for June 18, 2026.
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