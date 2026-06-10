The Rada voted to increase defense spending

On June 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported draft law No. 15224 on amendments to the state budget for 2026. This document provides for an increase in spending on the security and defense sector by UAH 1.5 trillion.
Points of attention
- An additional UAH 174 billion is allocated for financial support for military personnel, and UAH 14.6 billion for the security and defense sector reserve.
- Changes also provide UAH 40 billion for the resilience of regions before winter, including protection of critical infrastructure, boiler houses, cogeneration, and backup power.
Ukraine's security and defense spending will increase
This was stated by the people's representative Yaroslav Zheleznyak.
242 people's deputies voted for this bill.
The key source of additional funds is €45 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan, of which €31.8 billion is to go to defense and security.
In addition, it is noted that the changes also provide for UAH 40 billion for the resilience of regions before winter, in particular, the protection of critical infrastructure, boiler houses, cogeneration, and backup power.
Another UAH 40 billion will be additionally allocated to the state budget reserve fund.
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- Category
- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
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