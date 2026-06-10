The Rada voted to increase defense spending

On June 10, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported draft law No. 15224 on amendments to the state budget for 2026. This document provides for an increase in spending on the security and defense sector by UAH 1.5 trillion.

Ukraine's security and defense spending will increase

This was stated by the people's representative Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

242 people's deputies voted for this bill.

The key source of additional funds is €45 billion from the EU under the Ukraine Support Loan, of which €31.8 billion is to go to defense and security.

Of the additional defense spending, UAH 1.3 trillion will be allocated to armaments, military equipment, ammunition, and the purchase and repair of equipment. Another UAH 174 billion is earmarked for financial support for military personnel, and UAH 14.6 billion is earmarked for the security and defense sector reserve. Share

In addition, it is noted that the changes also provide for UAH 40 billion for the resilience of regions before winter, in particular, the protection of critical infrastructure, boiler houses, cogeneration, and backup power.

Another UAH 40 billion will be additionally allocated to the state budget reserve fund.