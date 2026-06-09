Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelenskyy announced important decisions already in the summer

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he expects important political decisions from the European Union regarding Ukraine's future membership in the coming months.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, as of today, Ukraine has done everything necessary to open all 6 clusters in negotiations on joining the EU.

He also stressed that progress on this issue should occur during the upcoming meetings of the bloc's leaders.

There are no obstacles, and it is important that this progress occurs, that the clusters are open, and that the Russians see it too. They see that Europe is fulfilling its promises and not giving up its European interests. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the Ukrainian leader called on official Brussels to continue sanctions pressure on Russia.

Zelenskyy hopes that the 21st package of sanctions will be adopted soon.

The head of state also confirmed that this time the new restrictions should be aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet".