Ukraine's accession to the EU. Zelenskyy announced important decisions already in the summer

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he expects important political decisions from the European Union regarding Ukraine's future membership in the coming months.
Points of attention
- The opening of the first 'Fundamentals' cluster in accession negotiations with Moldova is scheduled for June 15, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine's EU integration process.
- The progress towards EU membership signifies Europe's commitment to fulfilling its promises and upholding its European interests, with President Zelenskyy emphasizing the importance of visible advancements for all parties involved.
Ukraine is getting closer to joining the EU
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, as of today, Ukraine has done everything necessary to open all 6 clusters in negotiations on joining the EU.
He also stressed that progress on this issue should occur during the upcoming meetings of the bloc's leaders.
In addition, the Ukrainian leader called on official Brussels to continue sanctions pressure on Russia.
Zelenskyy hopes that the 21st package of sanctions will be adopted soon.
The head of state also confirmed that this time the new restrictions should be aimed at the Russian "shadow fleet".
As journalists managed to find out, the opening of the first "Fundamentals" cluster in the accession negotiations between Ukraine and Moldova is scheduled for June 15.
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