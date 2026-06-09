Zelenskyy will invite the King of Britain to Ukraine
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Zelenskyy will invite the King of Britain to Ukraine

Zelenskyy cherishes hope for King Charles' visit to Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he intends to invite King Charles on a state visit to Ukraine, possibly as early as this year. If the monarch agrees, he would become the highest-ranking member of the British royal family to visit Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy values the active assistance of His Majesty and hopes for a successful visit, underscoring the close relationship between the two leaders.
  • The invitation to King Charles demonstrates Ukraine's admiration and respect for the British monarch and reflects the ongoing support for Ukraine's cause.

Zelenskyy cherishes hope for King Charles' visit to Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he has a close relationship with the monarch, due to the fact that they have met many times.

Today I really want to invite him (the king). I don't know how it (will be) from a security point of view. Yes, of course, we really want to see him in Ukraine. I don't know if it will be this year, if it is possible, but of course we want to see him.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Charles continues to support Ukraine, but did not want to disclose any details.

Zelensky is convinced that it is exclusively His Majesty who should answer such questions.

"This morning, when I spoke to my wife on the phone, with all due respect to Keir (Starmer), but my wife first conveyed her best wishes to His Majesty, of course, and then to the Prime Minister, of course. So, of course, we, like Ukraine, love His Majesty," the Ukrainian leader admitted.

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