Zelenskyy will invite the King of Britain to Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he intends to invite King Charles on a state visit to Ukraine, possibly as early as this year. If the monarch agrees, he would become the highest-ranking member of the British royal family to visit Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Zelenskyy cherishes hope for King Charles' visit to Ukraine

As the head of state noted, he has a close relationship with the monarch, due to the fact that they have met many times.

Today I really want to invite him (the king). I don't know how it (will be) from a security point of view. Yes, of course, we really want to see him in Ukraine. I don't know if it will be this year, if it is possible, but of course we want to see him. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, Charles continues to support Ukraine, but did not want to disclose any details.

Zelensky is convinced that it is exclusively His Majesty who should answer such questions.