Zelenskyy will invite the King of Britain to Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he intends to invite King Charles on a state visit to Ukraine, possibly as early as this year. If the monarch agrees, he would become the highest-ranking member of the British royal family to visit Kyiv since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy values the active assistance of His Majesty and hopes for a successful visit, underscoring the close relationship between the two leaders.
- The invitation to King Charles demonstrates Ukraine's admiration and respect for the British monarch and reflects the ongoing support for Ukraine's cause.
Zelenskyy cherishes hope for King Charles' visit to Ukraine
As the head of state noted, he has a close relationship with the monarch, due to the fact that they have met many times.
According to the head of state, Charles continues to support Ukraine, but did not want to disclose any details.
Zelensky is convinced that it is exclusively His Majesty who should answer such questions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-