Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz publicly shamed his country's current government for inflaming the conflict with Kyiv instead of resolving it diplomatically. The diplomat believes that Polish President Karol Nawrocki is pursuing a "hyena policy" in relations with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Czaputowicz labeled Poland's policy towards Ukraine as hostile and emphasized that President Nawrocki's actions have further escalated tensions between the two countries.
- The former minister highlighted the negative impact of Poland's actions on its prestige and criticized the chosen method to handle the situation as inadequate.
Čaputovych stood up for Ukraine amid new conflict
A Polish diplomat does not hide his indignation over the convening of the chapter of the Order of the White Eagle to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the award, Onet writes.
In his opinion, this is an unprofessional step on the part of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.
Czaputowicz also warned that this was a blow to Poland's image on the international stage.
According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian leader's decision was indeed a "serious mistake."
Despite this, he noted that the reaction of official Warsaw only worsened the overall situation.
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