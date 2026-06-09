Former Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz publicly shamed his country's current government for inflaming the conflict with Kyiv instead of resolving it diplomatically. The diplomat believes that Polish President Karol Nawrocki is pursuing a "hyena policy" in relations with Ukraine.

Čaputovych stood up for Ukraine amid new conflict

A Polish diplomat does not hide his indignation over the convening of the chapter of the Order of the White Eagle to strip Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of the award, Onet writes.

In his opinion, this is an unprofessional step on the part of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Czaputowicz also warned that this was a blow to Poland's image on the international stage.

The President (Navrocki. — Ed.) has not won anything, and we, as Poland, have lost a significant part of our prestige in this whole affair. The instrument chosen to resolve this matter was inadequate. Jacek Czaputowicz Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

According to the diplomat, the Ukrainian leader's decision was indeed a "serious mistake."

Despite this, he noted that the reaction of official Warsaw only worsened the overall situation.