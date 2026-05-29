On May 29, Polish leader Karol Nawrocki proposed to deprive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of Poland's highest state award due to the awarding of the honorary title "named after the Heroes of the UPA" to the SSO unit.

Navrotsky is dissatisfied with the decision of the Ukrainian authorities

The President of Poland has begun to claim that Volodymyr Zelensky's recent decision contributed to Russian propaganda, Onet writes.

"From a mental point of view, given the glorification of bandits and murderers from the UPA, Ukraine is not ready to be part of the European family," Karol Navrotsky cynically stated. Share

According to the latter, he is determined to include the issue of depriving Volodymyr Zelensky of this honorary award on the agenda of the next meeting of the chapter of the Order of the White Eagle.

As mentioned earlier, on May 27, the President of Ukraine awarded the SSO unit the honorary title "Named after the Heroes of the UPA" in order to restore historical traditions, taking into account the exemplary performance of tasks.

It is also worth noting that the Order of the White Eagle is the oldest and highest Polish award.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy was awarded it by former Polish leader Andrzej Duda 3 years ago.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda (Photo: open sources)

The President of Ukraine has not yet responded to Karol Navrotsky's calls.