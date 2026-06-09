Zelenskyy revealed details of secret negotiations with Abramovich
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed details of secret negotiations with Abramovich

Negotiations between Zelensky and Abramovich - what became known
Читати українською
Source:  The Guardian

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, through Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, he conveyed a clear message to dictator Vladimir Putin — Ukraine will never give up Donbas.

Points of attention

  • The negotiations highlight the differing views within Putin's circles regarding the continuation of the war and the impact on the Russian society.
  • Zelenskyy's approach aims to bring a realization to Russian society about the tragic nature of war and its consequences.

Negotiations between Zelensky and Abramovich — what became known

The head of state officially confirmed that the Russian oligarch had indeed recently secretly visited Kyiv.

In the Ukrainian capital, Putin's ally once again heard that Moscow should not count on Ukraine surrendering Donbas sooner or later — this will not happen.

I think there are different people around Putin. Half of them want to continue this war. Half want to stop it. And I think the business people, they understand that the economy is in a terrible situation in Russia. It is very close to collapse.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state explained why the Defense Forces have recently been increasingly active and more frequently striking military targets in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions.

According to Zelensky, the goal is really simple — Russians should experience what war is like.

"Victory in this war is when Russian society recognizes that war is terrible, that war is a tragedy not for anyone else but for themselves. And I think this is that moment," the Ukrainian leader explained.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO plans to allocate 70 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine — insiders
New NATO aid for Ukraine — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland's policy towards Ukraine has long been hostile — Czaputowicz
Čaputovych stood up for Ukraine amid new conflict
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy will invite the King of Britain to Ukraine
Zelenskyy cherishes hope for King Charles' visit to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?