Zelenskyy revealed details of secret negotiations with Abramovich

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, through Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, he conveyed a clear message to dictator Vladimir Putin — Ukraine will never give up Donbas.

Negotiations between Zelensky and Abramovich — what became known

The head of state officially confirmed that the Russian oligarch had indeed recently secretly visited Kyiv.

In the Ukrainian capital, Putin's ally once again heard that Moscow should not count on Ukraine surrendering Donbas sooner or later — this will not happen.

I think there are different people around Putin. Half of them want to continue this war. Half want to stop it. And I think the business people, they understand that the economy is in a terrible situation in Russia. It is very close to collapse. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state explained why the Defense Forces have recently been increasingly active and more frequently striking military targets in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions.

According to Zelensky, the goal is really simple — Russians should experience what war is like.