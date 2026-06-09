Zelenskyy revealed details of secret negotiations with Abramovich

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, through Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, he conveyed a clear message to dictator Vladimir Putin — Ukraine will never give up Donbas.
Points of attention
- The negotiations highlight the differing views within Putin's circles regarding the continuation of the war and the impact on the Russian society.
- Zelenskyy's approach aims to bring a realization to Russian society about the tragic nature of war and its consequences.
Negotiations between Zelensky and Abramovich — what became known
The head of state officially confirmed that the Russian oligarch had indeed recently secretly visited Kyiv.
In the Ukrainian capital, Putin's ally once again heard that Moscow should not count on Ukraine surrendering Donbas sooner or later — this will not happen.
In addition, the head of state explained why the Defense Forces have recently been increasingly active and more frequently striking military targets in the Moscow and St. Petersburg regions.
According to Zelensky, the goal is really simple — Russians should experience what war is like.
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
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- Додати до обраного
-