Ukraine's government approves matrix of reforms: details

During the meeting on June 4, the government officially approved the Matrix of Reforms and the procedure for monitoring the implementation of recommendations and conditions provided to Ukraine by international partners.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's reform matrix is a significant change plan that systematises reforms and includes recommendations from international partners.
- The government plans to implement over 200 reforms this year and has already created about 400 indicators for their implementation.
- Reform priorities include macroeconomic policies, institutional changes, and structural reforms.
- Ukraine is launching a special web portal with indicators and reform implementation schedules for transparency and availability of information.
- PM Denys Shmyhal emphasized the importance of reforms for the economy's growth and the country's recovery, allowing each person to observe changes in real-time.
What the Matrix of reforms provides
As explained by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, the Matrix of Reforms is an extensive plan of changes, which should systematize the reforms and also include:
officially approved recommendations and documents of the European Commission;
structural beacons of the International Monetary Fund (IMF);
plan under the Ukraine Facility program;
conditions of the World Bank.
According to Shmyhal, Ukraine is preparing to implement more than 200 reforms during the current year. About 400 indicators of their implementation have already been formed.
What are the priorities during the reformation
The Prime Minister added that currently, the priorities are as follows:
Macroeconomic policies. It is the basis for economic recovery and financial stability;
Institutional changes. We are talking about the anti-corruption fight, the reform of law enforcement agencies, and the capacity building of Ukraine and regional institutions;
Structural reforms involve policies related to human capital and measures to facilitate trade and improve the business environment.
According to Denys Shmyhal, every person will be able to see in real time that Ukraine is changing.
