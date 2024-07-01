Ukraine's government predicts slowdown in economy's growth in 2025

In the Budget Declaration for 2025-2027, the Cabinet of Ministers predicts a slowdown in economic growth in 2025 and an acceleration in the following years. The dollar will increase by 10% in 2025.

What awaits Ukraine's economy?

According to the published document, the government expects GDP growth:

in 2025 by 2.7%,

in 2026 by 7.5%,

in 2027 by 6.2%.

Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2024, at 4.6%, was included in the state budget for this year and did not change.

In addition, the government expects an increase in the average dollar exchange rate:

in 2025 to 45 hryvnias (45.6 as of December),

in 2026 to 46.5 hryvnias (45.9 in December),

in 2027 to 46.4 hryvnias (46.2 as of December).

The budget for 2024 includes the average December rates of 40.7 UAH/dollar and 42.1 UAH/dollar.

The Cabinet of Ministers also forecasts an increase in consumer prices (December to December):

in 2025 by 9.5%

in 2026 by 10.4%

in 2027 by 5.9%.

How the labour shortage threatens to shrink the Ukrainian economy

Journalists of the publication refer to a survey conducted by the Kyiv Institute of Economic Research and PolConsultationsltation at the beginning of the year.

It is noted that the problem of labour shortage ranks second after the increase in costs of Ukrainian companies.

About half of the surveyed Ukrainian entrepreneurs complain about the labour shortage.