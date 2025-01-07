Ukraine's international reserves have increased significantly

The National Bank of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past year, international reserves increased by 8% and as of January 1, 2025, reached $43.8 billion.
Points of attention
- Significant financial support from allies has enabled Ukraine's economy to survive the war that the Russian Federation continues.
- The current situation on the interbank market shows that the National Bank continues to actively carry out foreign exchange transactions.
Ukraine's new achievement on the economic front
What is important to understand is that in 2024, Ukraine received powerful global financial support — about $42 billion.
Moreover, over $3.5 billion was raised through the placement of foreign currency government bonds.
In addition, this made it possible to compensate for the NBU's net interventions in the sale of foreign exchange of USD 34.8 billion, which were carried out to compensate for the structural deficit in the foreign exchange market.
The National Bank draws attention to the fact that international reserves have increased to a level sufficient to continue to maintain exchange rate stability.
What is truly impressive is the fact that just last month there was a 9.7% increase.
Current situation on the interbank market
From December 30, 2024 to January 3, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $744.1 million on the interbank market, while buying $260,000.
What is important to understand is that during the specified period, the regulator sold $881.8 million less than last week.
As mentioned earlier, on October 2, 2023, the National Bank announced the transition from a fixed exchange rate regime.
Starting October 3, 2023, the official dollar exchange rate began to change — for the first time since July 2022.
