Ukraine's international reserves have increased significantly

The National Bank of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that over the past year, international reserves increased by 8% and as of January 1, 2025, reached $43.8 billion.

Ukraine's new achievement on the economic front

What is important to understand is that in 2024, Ukraine received powerful global financial support — about $42 billion.

Moreover, over $3.5 billion was raised through the placement of foreign currency government bonds.

This, together with international assistance, made it possible to offset the country's payments for servicing and repaying the public debt in foreign currency (6.7 billion USD) and payments to the International Monetary Fund (3.4 billion USD), the regulator's report states.

In addition, this made it possible to compensate for the NBU's net interventions in the sale of foreign exchange of USD 34.8 billion, which were carried out to compensate for the structural deficit in the foreign exchange market.

The National Bank draws attention to the fact that international reserves have increased to a level sufficient to continue to maintain exchange rate stability.

What is truly impressive is the fact that just last month there was a 9.7% increase.

This dynamics is due to record revenues from international partners, which exceeded the net sale of currency by the National Bank and the country's debt payments in foreign currency, the regulator writes.

Photo: facebook.com/NationalBankOfUkraine

Current situation on the interbank market

From December 30, 2024 to January 3, 2025, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $744.1 million on the interbank market, while buying $260,000.

What is important to understand is that during the specified period, the regulator sold $881.8 million less than last week.

During the week from December 23 to 27, the National Bank of Ukraine sold $1 billion 625.9 million on the interbank market, while not buying any currency.

As mentioned earlier, on October 2, 2023, the National Bank announced the transition from a fixed exchange rate regime.