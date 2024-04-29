Ukraine's MP says Telegram blocked DIU, SSU chatbots due to criticism from Ukrainian authorities

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots.
Yurchyshyn commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots
Yurchyshyn noted that immediately after the blocking, several real accounts and even more bots began to try to explain it as criticism of Telegram by the Ukrainian authorities regarding the lack of cooperation with the network in the fight against Russian propaganda.
He noted that the Ukrainian authorities, mainly through the involvement of the Apple platform, managed to find a solution to block Russian propaganda in Telegram.
Blocking chatbots in Telegram
On the evening of April 28, Telegram blocked official Ukrainian bots for data transmission: bots of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Digital, bots for tracking "Shaheds", bot "YeVoroh" and others.
Earlier, Durov announced that he would ban the use of bots that collect coordinates for strikes or publish direct personal information with calls for violence.
The DIU noted that blocking bots is "unfounded" and contradicts the rules and public statements of the Telegram management.
