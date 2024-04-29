Ukraine's MP says Telegram blocked DIU, SSU chatbots due to criticism from Ukrainian authorities
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's MP says Telegram blocked DIU, SSU chatbots due to criticism from Ukrainian authorities

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots.

Yurchyshyn commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots

Yurchyshyn noted that immediately after the blocking, several real accounts and even more bots began to try to explain it as criticism of Telegram by the Ukrainian authorities regarding the lack of cooperation with the network in the fight against Russian propaganda.

A strange example of Stockholm syndrome. Something like explaining the introduction of Russian troops by the need to protect Russian speakers.

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities, mainly through the involvement of the Apple platform, managed to find a solution to block Russian propaganda in Telegram.

Of course, the FSB didn't like it and they forced Durov to block anything related to Ukraine. First of all, with military actions. Logically expecting that part of society will perceive it not as an attack by the Russian special services, but according to the principle "it was not worth criticizing". It is very easy to calculate, Yurchyshyn wrote.

Blocking chatbots in Telegram

On the evening of April 28, Telegram blocked official Ukrainian bots for data transmission: bots of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Digital, bots for tracking "Shaheds", bot "YeVoroh" and others.

Earlier, Durov announced that he would ban the use of bots that collect coordinates for strikes or publish direct personal information with calls for violence.

The DIU noted that blocking bots is "unfounded" and contradicts the rules and public statements of the Telegram management.

Despite the blocking of our bot, your personal data is safe! However, we warn you that the enemy creates bots with similar names. Do not send any personal data to them, stressed DIU's statement.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlingram. A research project on the relations between the Kremlin and Telegram was launched in Ukraine
Kremlingram
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU says a Telegram messenger poses a threat to Ukraine's security, looking to solve this problem
Telegram
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU says Telegram blocking several official chatbots in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
DIU

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?