Ukraine's MP says Telegram blocked DIU, SSU chatbots due to criticism from Ukrainian authorities

MP Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech, commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots.

Yurchyshyn commented on Telegram's blocking of Ukrainian chatbots

Yurchyshyn noted that immediately after the blocking, several real accounts and even more bots began to try to explain it as criticism of Telegram by the Ukrainian authorities regarding the lack of cooperation with the network in the fight against Russian propaganda.

A strange example of Stockholm syndrome. Something like explaining the introduction of Russian troops by the need to protect Russian speakers. Yaroslav Yurchyshyn Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech

He noted that the Ukrainian authorities, mainly through the involvement of the Apple platform, managed to find a solution to block Russian propaganda in Telegram.

Of course, the FSB didn't like it and they forced Durov to block anything related to Ukraine. First of all, with military actions. Logically expecting that part of society will perceive it not as an attack by the Russian special services, but according to the principle "it was not worth criticizing". It is very easy to calculate, Yurchyshyn wrote. Share

Blocking chatbots in Telegram

On the evening of April 28, Telegram blocked official Ukrainian bots for data transmission: bots of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Ministry of Digital, bots for tracking "Shaheds", bot "YeVoroh" and others.

Earlier, Durov announced that he would ban the use of bots that collect coordinates for strikes or publish direct personal information with calls for violence.

The DIU noted that blocking bots is "unfounded" and contradicts the rules and public statements of the Telegram management.