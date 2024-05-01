Ukraine's parliament considers bill project on legalising of private military companies
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's parliament considers bill project on legalising of private military companies

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
AFU Military
Читати українською

A bill to legalise private military companies (PMCs) in Ukraine has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

What is known about the project regarding the appearance of PMCs in Ukraine

It is noted that the initiative's author was MP Serhii Hryvko.

The post-war state of Ukraine's economy, which will be tasked with rebuilding settlements, infrastructure facilities, and carrying out reforms at various levels, will require stability in the security sector, additional investments and revenues to the state budget, says the explanatory note to the bill.

The bill also proposes granting private military companies permission to carry out activities outside of Ukraine. In particular, we are talking about protecting important human or foreign objects.

What problems will the PMCs legalisation solve for Ukraine?

From the explanatory note, it becomes clear that the bill proposes solving several fundamental issues that Ukraine will face after the military demobilisation of the war's end.

  • increasing the level of external and internal security;

  • increase in revenues of the State Budget of Ukraine;

  • community development and security;

  • promotion of socio-psychological rehabilitation of demobilised military personnel;

  • adequate financial provision for demobilised military personnel.

According to the bill, such companies will be able to provide defense services — training, tactical training, reconnaissance, escorting, ensuring the safety of individuals and legal entities, property protection and performing other tasks.

According to people's deputies, private defence companies can provide services to private individuals and international organisations. Rada notes that such PMCs would be able to ensure the safety and smooth operation of any enterprise created at the expense of foreign investments.

In addition, Verkhovna Rada believes that creating military companies will increase jobs in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former members of the PMC Wagner decided to fight for Ukraine as part of the RVC
Russian Volunteer Corps
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US imposes new sanctions against Wagner Group and Russia's Air Forces: details
US
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former Wagner Group mercenaries appeal to Putin, urging not to call up them again into war against Ukraine
Wagner Group

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?