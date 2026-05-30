Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes is being implemented — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions in response to Russian strikes is being implemented — Zelenskyy

Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Читати українською

The plan for long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes is being implemented.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is enforcing a plan for long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes.
  • Ukrainian military units are achieving successful outcomes in carrying out long-range sanctions, limiting Russian military capabilities along the Sea of Azov coast.

Ukraine is implementing a plan for long-range sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

This was noted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.

Today I would like to note our Ukrainian units that are carrying out our tasks on long-range sanctions and middle strikes: there are results. Our plan for such sanctions is being implemented — in response to Russian strikes.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President thanked all the soldiers who ensure the achievement of such Russian goals, primarily military and fuel logistics in the temporarily occupied territory along the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Our drones are already reaching more and more into this depth of the temporarily occupied territory. This is already reflected in the fuel shortage in Crimea. The USF units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in deep strikes are worth noting. There were defeats of Russian Tu-142 military aircraft, and the Iskander installation was also reached. There were hits on oil targets. The Armed Forces of Ukraine — in the Rostov region, the Security Service of Ukraine — in the Krasnodar region.

As the President emphasized, "this is what really affects Russia's potential for aggression, and Russia could have ended this war with peace long ago, but it chooses to prolong and expand the war."

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy convened a special meeting with Budanov, Umerov and Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed key topics of the new special meeting

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?