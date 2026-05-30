The plan for long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes is being implemented.

Ukraine is implementing a plan for long-range sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy

This was noted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.

Today I would like to note our Ukrainian units that are carrying out our tasks on long-range sanctions and middle strikes: there are results. Our plan for such sanctions is being implemented — in response to Russian strikes. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The President thanked all the soldiers who ensure the achievement of such Russian goals, primarily military and fuel logistics in the temporarily occupied territory along the coast of the Sea of Azov.

Our drones are already reaching more and more into this depth of the temporarily occupied territory. This is already reflected in the fuel shortage in Crimea. The USF units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in deep strikes are worth noting. There were defeats of Russian Tu-142 military aircraft, and the Iskander installation was also reached. There were hits on oil targets. The Armed Forces of Ukraine — in the Rostov region, the Security Service of Ukraine — in the Krasnodar region. Share

As the President emphasized, "this is what really affects Russia's potential for aggression, and Russia could have ended this war with peace long ago, but it chooses to prolong and expand the war."