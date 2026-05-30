The plan for long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes is being implemented.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy of Ukraine is enforcing a plan for long-range sanctions and middle strikes in response to Russian strikes.
- Ukrainian military units are achieving successful outcomes in carrying out long-range sanctions, limiting Russian military capabilities along the Sea of Azov coast.
Ukraine is implementing a plan for long-range sanctions against Russia — Zelenskyy
This was noted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening video address.
The President thanked all the soldiers who ensure the achievement of such Russian goals, primarily military and fuel logistics in the temporarily occupied territory along the coast of the Sea of Azov.
As the President emphasized, "this is what really affects Russia's potential for aggression, and Russia could have ended this war with peace long ago, but it chooses to prolong and expand the war."
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