Zelenskyy convened a special meeting with Budanov, Umerov and Shmyhal

On May 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held a special meeting with the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal. According to the head of state, three key issues were in focus.
Points of attention
- New solutions to support Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, were announced, with details being finalized for implementation.
- Preparations for important negotiations are underway, with Zelenskyy highlighting the need for mediation and allies' support in addressing critical issues.
Zelenskyy revealed key topics of the new special meeting
As the Ukrainian leader noted, diplomacy was the primary focus.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that his team maintains contact with representatives of his American counterpart Donald Trump and European allies virtually every day.
According to the head of state, he and his team are already actively preparing for important negotiations, but he did not want to disclose any details ahead of time.
In addition, Zelensky insists on continuing the humanitarian track, the exchanges that have already been agreed upon.
That is why the president ordered an agreement with allies, who can now intensify the necessary mediation.
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