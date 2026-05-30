Zelenskyy convened a special meeting with Budanov, Umerov and Shmyhal
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy convened a special meeting with Budanov, Umerov and Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy revealed key topics of the new special meeting
Читати українською

On May 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had held a special meeting with the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Rustem Umerov, and the Minister of Energy, Denys Shmyhal. According to the head of state, three key issues were in focus.

Points of attention

  • New solutions to support Ukraine, particularly in the energy sector, were announced, with details being finalized for implementation.
  • Preparations for important negotiations are underway, with Zelenskyy highlighting the need for mediation and allies' support in addressing critical issues.

Zelenskyy revealed key topics of the new special meeting

As the Ukrainian leader noted, diplomacy was the primary focus.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that his team maintains contact with representatives of his American counterpart Donald Trump and European allies virtually every day.

We noted what is currently happening with the supply of air defense and our agreements in general. We identified priorities for the next few weeks: anti-ballistics, bilateral documents on the production and supply of drones, in particular the Drone Deal with the European Union, and preparation of meetings in several formats.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he and his team are already actively preparing for important negotiations, but he did not want to disclose any details ahead of time.

In addition, Zelensky insists on continuing the humanitarian track, the exchanges that have already been agreed upon.

That is why the president ordered an agreement with allies, who can now intensify the necessary mediation.

Third: there will be new solutions to support Ukraine, in particular our energy sector. We are finalizing the details. Glory to Ukraine! — Zelenskyy concluded.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has turned the rear of the Russian army into a continuous "circle zone"
Ukraine is actively destroying the Russian rear
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian invaders panic over "silent death" in Ukraine
Robots do the dirty work on the front lines — quietly and unnoticeably
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The conflict between Putin and Pashinyan is escalating: Russia recalls its ambassador from Armenia
The new conflict between Armenia and Russia - what is the reason?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?