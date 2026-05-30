CNN journalists draw attention to the fact that the Russian-Ukrainian war has entered a new phase again, as robots and remotely controlled combat systems are increasingly being involved in combat operations. Interestingly, the occupiers have already managed to christen them “silent death.”

Robots do the dirty work on the front lines — quietly and unnoticeably

What is important to understand is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces are increasingly conducting their operations without the direct participation of infantry — this makes it possible to save the lives of personnel.

Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters are directing strikes from underground control centers dozens of kilometers from the contact line.

According to journalists, real war has indeed undergone serious transformations: instead of trenches, there are monitor screens, instead of assaults, there are coordinated attacks by robotic platforms.

Operators describe modern combat as a series of remote strikes reminiscent of a video game, but with real-world consequences. Share

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian ground robots carrying explosives actually caused mass panic among the Russian invaders.

According to journalists, Russian soldiers have already nicknamed such robots "silent death."

What's important to understand is that they can only hear them approaching from 10 meters away — within the radius of the explosion.