On May 30, it was officially announced that the aggressor country Russia had recalled its ambassador to Armenia for consultations in Moscow. This decision was made against the backdrop of new threats from dictator Vladimir Putin.

The new conflict between Armenia and Russia — what is the reason?

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs made an official statement on this matter.

They began to claim that the ambassador was summoned "to discuss the steps of the Armenian leadership."

As it turned out, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team was outraged by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's decisions aimed at rapprochement with the European Union.

Official Moscow began to claim that such steps "undermine cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union."

The head of the Kremlin decided not to hide his dissatisfaction with Pashinyan's change of course, who is increasingly cooperating with Western countries.

By the way, the Russian authorities recently threatened that Armenia risks losing supplies of cheap gas.

Moreover, it restricted imports of Armenian goods, including fruits, vegetables, flowers, and cognac.

Also, Vladimir Putin even tried to intimidate Armenia with the “Ukrainian scenario” — that is, in fact, with the risk of starting a war with Russia.

Amid recent events, US President Donald Trump publicly supported Nikol Pashinyan ahead of the elections in Armenia.