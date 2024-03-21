Ukraine's PM says there is no need to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians

Ukraine's PM Denys Shmygal says there is no need to mobilise the 500,000 Ukrainians previously announced because the army has a reserve, and service members on the front line have begun rotating.

Shmyhal commented on the need to mobilise 500,000 people

In an interview with the Bloomberg agency, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the assessment showed that such a scale of mobilisation is unnecessary, given the rotations that are taking place on the front lines and the weapons that are arriving.

We will continue the fight if our partners support us with artillery shells and long-range and medium-range missiles. Denis Shmyhal Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Ukrainian parliament has been debating a bill on mobilisation for several weeks. The law proposes attracting additional reserves to replenish military units.

Shmyhal also commented on the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is proposing the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine.

The PM said he welcomed a stricter tone from Paris.

We are very happy that President Macron's communication is much, much stronger — it is very specific, very clear, and that is what we all need, — said the Prime Minister. Share

Where did the figure of 500,000 mobilised come from?

The Financial Times reported that Ukraine plans to mobilise half a million people.

The Ukrainian MOD told the publication that most conscripts will replace 330,000 service members at the front.

The remaining conscripts will replace the dead and be used for other military tasks.