Ukraine's PM says there is no need to mobilise 500,000 Ukrainians

Ukraine's PM Denys Shmygal says there is no need to mobilise the 500,000 Ukrainians previously announced because the army has a reserve, and service members on the front line have begun rotating.
Shmyhal commented on the need to mobilise 500,000 people
In an interview with the Bloomberg agency, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the assessment showed that such a scale of mobilisation is unnecessary, given the rotations that are taking place on the front lines and the weapons that are arriving.
The Ukrainian parliament has been debating a bill on mobilisation for several weeks. The law proposes attracting additional reserves to replenish military units.
Shmyhal also commented on the position of French President Emmanuel Macron, who is proposing the potential deployment of troops to Ukraine.
The PM said he welcomed a stricter tone from Paris.
Where did the figure of 500,000 mobilised come from?
The Financial Times reported that Ukraine plans to mobilise half a million people.
The Ukrainian MOD told the publication that most conscripts will replace 330,000 service members at the front.
The remaining conscripts will replace the dead and be used for other military tasks.
General mobilisation in Ukraine has been ongoing since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The new mobilisation bill has already passed the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada, and over 4,000 amendments were made before the second reading.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-