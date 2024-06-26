Ukraine's state operator to intensify outages on June 26 evening

As of the morning of June 26, 466 settlements in five regions remain without power due to shelling and technical problems.

What is the situation with energy supply in Ukraine on June 26

Ukrenergo increased the volume of electricity supply restrictions for household consumers on the evening of Tuesday, June 26. The state company's press service reported this.

Measures to limit consumption are in effect around the clock. From 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., the volume of restrictions will be greater, the message says. Share

Energy experts reminded the leading cause of problems with light was eight massive attacks by Russian aggressors on Ukraine’s energy grim.

As of this morning, 466 settlements remain without power.

Due to hostilities, there are new power outages in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions. For technical reasons, there is a disconnection in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Today, Ukraine imports electricity from Romania, Slovakia, Poland, Hungary and Moldova with a total volume of 25,026 MWh, with a maximum capacity of up to 1,200 MW in individual hours.

Can Ukraine reduce the number of power outages?

According to Ruslan Slobodyan, the head of the State Energy Supervision Inspectorate, power outage schedules in Ukraine may loosen as early as August.

Slobodian reminded that the criminal army of the Russian Federation destroyed and damaged a significant part of power generation facilities, which led to a shortage of electricity.

He noted that the situation will remain difficult for another month and a half. Slobodian emphasised that the power units of Ukrainian nuclear power plants are currently being repaired.

They provide more than 50% of consumer needs, even considering the occupation of the ZNPP.

He also added that the list of critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine that don't experience power outages is planned to be divided by season into summer and winter.

Currently, the list includes, among other things, objects that are extremely important during the heating period, but do not work in the summer. Therefore, it is advisable to exclude them from the list now, and return to it with the onset of cold weather, — explains the head of the State Energy Inspectorate.

Slobodian assured that the outing of NPP units to repair and new rules for the power supply of critical infrastructure facilities may improve the electricity situation in August.