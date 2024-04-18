Ukrainian air defence downs all enemy drones overnight
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian air defence downs all enemy drones overnight

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
air defence forces
Читати українською

Ukrainian air defence forces managed to successfully repulse a new Russian attack on peaceful cities and villages of the country.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 18. What is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 18, 2024, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 13 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

Absolutely all enemy drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Thanks for the successful combat work! Together to victory!

Mykola Oleschuk

Mykola Oleschuk

Air Force Commander

Russia attacked the critical infrastructure of the Ivano-Frankivsk region

The enemy army tried to attack critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Even though all Russian air targets were destroyed, the debris caused fires.

The head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA , Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported this.

The morning for Prykarpattia began restlessly. At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack drones. The target was objects of critical infrastructure. All aerial targets are neutralized, she wrote.

According to the head of the RMA, fires broke out as a result of falling debris.

According to the latest data, none of the civilians were injured as a result of the enemy attack.

Appropriate services are available on site. The situation is under control, Svitlana Onyshchuk added.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
EU leaders summit votes for immediate air defenсe systems supply to Ukraine
European Union

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?