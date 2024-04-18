Ukrainian air defence downs all enemy drones overnight

Ukrainian air defence forces managed to successfully repulse a new Russian attack on peaceful cities and villages of the country.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on April 18. What is known

According to the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of April 18, 2024, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 13 kamikaze drones of the "Shahed-131/136" type from the regions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Cape Chauda - Crimea.

Absolutely all enemy drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Thanks for the successful combat work! Together to victory! Mykola Oleschuk Air Force Commander

Russia attacked the critical infrastructure of the Ivano-Frankivsk region

The enemy army tried to attack critical infrastructure facilities in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Even though all Russian air targets were destroyed, the debris caused fires.

The head of Ivano-Frankivsk RMA , Svitlana Onyshchuk, reported this.

The morning for Prykarpattia began restlessly. At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk region with attack drones. The target was objects of critical infrastructure. All aerial targets are neutralized, she wrote. Share

According to the head of the RMA, fires broke out as a result of falling debris.

According to the latest data, none of the civilians were injured as a result of the enemy attack.