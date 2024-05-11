Ukrainian army destroyed over 1,300 Russian soldiers, 15 tanks and 55 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 475,300 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed 1,320 Russian invaders over a day, and the following were destroyed from the equipment:

tanks — 7,449 (+15) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 14,353 (+40) units;

artillery systems — 12,442 (+55) units;

MRLS — 1064 (+2) units;

air defence equipment — 796 (+1) units;

aircraft — 349 units;

helicopters — 325 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 9,868 (+42) units;

cruise missiles — 2193 (+1) units;

ships/boats — 26 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 16,755 (+64) units;

special equipment — 2040 (+9) units.

Photo — facebook.com/GeneralStaff

What is the situation at the front?

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces and units of the Missile Forces struck 1 command post, 1 PMM warehouse (warehouse of fuel and lubricant products), 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 radar station, and 18 enemy personnel concentration zones.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 18 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamyanske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Vyimka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka region, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, and Umanske settlements in the Donetsk region.

In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.