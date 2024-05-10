Ukrainian army repelled 91 attacks by the Russians during the day

It is noted that during the day, the enemy fired six missiles at Ukraine, carried out 67 airstrikes and carried out 92 shellings with anti-aircraft missiles against the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, civilian and critical infrastructure objects.

In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is increasing its military presence in the border areas, carrying out sabotage and intelligence activities, shelling populated areas from the territory of Russia, increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy carried out 5 attacks in the areas of Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Hatishche settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyan direction, our soldiers repelled 10 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Berestove settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 17 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnyokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.

In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 attacks in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines.

In the Novopavlivske direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Krasnohorivka, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodka of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defences of our troops 3 times.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 8 times in the districts of Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.