Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths signed a memorandum of cooperation with the British ADS Group

The Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths has signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation with ADS Group, a leading industry association in the UK, representing the interests of over 1,500 companies in the aerospace, defense, security, and space industries.

Ukrainian gunsmiths will cooperate with British ones

It is noted that the document lays the foundation for a long-term partnership between the defense industries of Ukraine and the United Kingdom and opens up new opportunities for Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

The cooperation involves the exchange of information on industrial opportunities, innovative solutions and demand for specific types of products, B2B and B2G interaction formats, the creation of a platform for joint production, research and technology transfer. Joint work is also planned to reduce regulatory barriers for Ukrainian products to enter the NATO and EU markets.

Several dozen defense companies from around the world are already operating in Ukraine. We have many successful cases implemented in various formats of cooperation. And we are ready to expand our horizons, achieving ever higher results. Therefore, we invite the European defense business to follow this path with us. Herman Smetanin Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine

The Council of Arms Manufacturers noted that for the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, this partnership opens an entry point to the global market, provides support in scaling production, advocacy at the international level, and the opportunity to achieve a new level of industrial presence.