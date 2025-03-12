American weapons are again arriving in Ukraine — intelligence exchange has been resumed

On the morning of March 12, US President Donald Trump's team resumed the supply of American weapons to Ukraine through a hub in Rzeszow, Poland. In addition, US intelligence confirmed that it is again providing intelligence to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Points of attention
- An official statement by the Deputy Head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense confirmed the resumption of American weapons supply to Ukraine.
- The US Director of National Intelligence stated that the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended after the negotiations.
The US has resumed aid to Ukraine
An official statement on this matter was made by the Deputy Head of the Polish Ministry of National Defense, Pawel Zalewski.
In addition, Deputy Head of the OPU Pavlo Palisa also confirmed on his Facebook page that "security assistance from the US has been restored."
According to US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, the pause in intelligence sharing with Ukraine has ended.
This happened as a result of negotiations between the delegations of Ukraine and the United States, which took place in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
What is important to understand is that in Jeddah on March 11, Ukraine agreed to immediately implement a 30-day ceasefire if Russia also takes such a step.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has not yet announced its official decision.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-