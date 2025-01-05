Ukrainian Defense Forces Attacked Over 54,000 Russian Targets with Drones in December

In December, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out drone strikes on over 54,000 enemy targets. Almost half of the hits, 49%, were achieved by kamikaze drones.

As noted, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, held a monthly meeting with the commanders of unmanned systems (UAS) and electronic warfare (EW) units, summarizing the activities in December.

The Commander-in-Chief emphasized the increased use of unmanned systems in combat operations. Russian forces are actively using attack drones with fiber-optic control channels, which pose a threat during the movement of equipment. In response, Ukrainian forces have also begun to introduce fiber-optic FPV drones.

According to Syrsky, the performance and survivability of Ukrainian drones have increased significantly. The leaders are the UAV regiment under the command of Major Robert Brovdy.

More than 54 thousand enemy targets were hit.

49% of targets were destroyed by kamikaze drones.

The best results were shown by the unmanned systems units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault.

The meeting was also attended by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Vadim Sukharevskyi, and representatives of other military units. They discussed:

The latest technologies in the field of drones and electronic warfare.

Countering modern enemy equipment.

Plans to expand the capabilities of the 155th Mechanized Brigade and address current problems.

Syrsky reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine is completing the development of the concept of a separate brigade of unmanned systems, which will become an important element in the fight against the enemy.

Ukraine responded to Russia's attacks

Russia has launched a wave of air and drone strikes on Kyiv's power grid since invading Ukraine nearly three years ago. Russian forces have destroyed about half of Ukraine's domestic energy infrastructure and caused complete power outages since the war began.

Last year, Ukrainian forces began escalating their own attacks on the Kremlin's oil and gas facilities, with drones targeting plants deep inside Russia, some hundreds of miles from the border. Share

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also bombed ammunition factories using kamikaze drones, fired rockets, and sabotaged Russian railways carrying fuel.

On December 22, dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, the second major strike on the facility this month. While Russia claimed to have shot down 20 drones, footage on social media showed the Steel Horse storage facility on fire.

Last year, Ukraine damaged factories in Tatarstan, which is located more than 750 miles from the border, and St. Petersburg.