On the night of April 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a missile and artillery weapons depot and a storage facility for material and technical resources in the area of temporarily occupied Sartana, Donetsk region.

Large-scale “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders also hit an enemy train with fuel and lubricants near the temporarily captured Voznesenivka, Luhansk region, and the P-18 radar station near the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria (AR Crimea).

Among other things, Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian drone control point in the Strelcha region of Kharkiv region.

Clarification of enemy losses and the extent of damage is ongoing.