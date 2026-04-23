Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a missile and artillery weapons depot and a number of Russian military facilities
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Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a missile and artillery weapons depot and a number of Russian military facilities

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
TOT
Читати українською

On the night of April 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a missile and artillery weapons depot and a storage facility for material and technical resources in the area of temporarily occupied Sartana, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted strikes on a missile and artillery weapons depot and storage facilities in Donetsk region, as well as other Russian military facilities in different regions.
  • Targets included weapons warehouses, storage facilities, trains carrying combustible materials, radar stations, and drone control points of Russian troops.

Large-scale “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The defenders also hit an enemy train with fuel and lubricants near the temporarily captured Voznesenivka, Luhansk region, and the P-18 radar station near the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria (AR Crimea).

Among other things, Ukrainian defenders struck a Russian drone control point in the Strelcha region of Kharkiv region.

Clarification of enemy losses and the extent of damage is ongoing.

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