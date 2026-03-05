Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a number of logistics facilities of the Russian army on TOT

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of a number of logistical facilities and the concentration of enemy manpower in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

New “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 4, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck:

ammunition storage depot near Nyzhnia Krynka,

a warehouse of material and technical resources near Chistyakove in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region,

ground relay of the control point for Geran/Gerber type strike UAVs in the Chornomorske area, which is in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

Ukrainian military also struck at enemy manpower concentrations in the vicinity of Berezovye in the Dnipropetrovsk region and near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage are being determined.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.