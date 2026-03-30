The Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, a military train and the S-400 SAM launch site were hit. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

New “bavovna” on TOT: what is known

As part of systematic measures to reduce the offensive and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike critically important enemy targets.

In the area of the village of Gvardiyske (TOT AR Crimea), the destruction of an expensive launcher from the S-400 “Triumph” anti-aircraft missile system has been confirmed.

Also in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, the Alchevsk Metallurgical Plant, which is involved in the production of large-caliber ammunition, was hit. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory of the enterprise.

Among other things, yesterday, in the area of the village of Novosvitlivka (TOT of Luhansk region), hits were recorded on the military echelon of the occupiers.

In addition, over the past day, a series of hits were inflicted on the aggressor's command posts and areas of concentration of manpower. Thus, in the area of Hulyaipol, Zaporizhia region, a UAV command post was hit; in the area of the village of Nova Tavolzhanka (Belgorod region, Russia), an area of concentration of enemy manpower was hit.

Several enemy personnel concentrations were hit in the areas of the settlements of Berezove in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Basivka in the Sumy region, and Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhia region.

The enemy's losses and the extent of the damage inflicted are being clarified. Available photo and video materials of objective control confirm the accuracy of the measures taken.