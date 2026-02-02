Ukrainian Defense Forces hit drone control points and a BC warehouse on TOT

On the night of February 2, 2026, units of the Defense Forces inflicted a series of effective strikes on enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Enemy control points and ammunition depots were hit

In particular, in the Kurakhivka area (TOT of Donetsk region), two enemy command posts were hit: at the regimental and divisional levels.

In the same area, a hit was recorded on an ammunition depot that supplied the invaders' units.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces consistently strike at UAV control points, which significantly weakens the enemy's capabilities. Such targets have been hit in the Uspenivka and Hulyaipol districts of Zaporizhia region.

The losses of the occupiers are being clarified.

The defense forces are systematically undermining the offensive potential of the Russian occupiers in order to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine!