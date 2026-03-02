Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil terminal and Russian naval base in Novorossiysk

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of an oil terminal and a naval base in Novorossiysk. There are also results of hits on the Albashneft refinery.
- Ukrainian Defense Forces targeted the military-economic potential of the Russian Federation by striking an oil terminal and naval base in Novorossiysk.
- The destruction of oil tankers and the S-400 radar station at Russian facilities has been confirmed, indicating a significant blow to their military infrastructure.
New “bavovna” in Novorossiysk: what is known
On the night of March 2, as part of reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Sheskharis oil terminal and the Novorossiysk naval base in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation. A large-scale fire was recorded on the territory.
According to preliminary information, the damage to the terminal's oil tankers and the radar station from the S-400 complex has been confirmed.
The extent of the damage and other results are being determined.
In addition, the destruction of four RVS-5000 tanks, damage to three RVS-2000 tanks, pipelines and an underground tank as a result of the attack on February 28, 2026 at the Albashneft oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation (was confirmed).
The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor.
