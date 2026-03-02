Watch: drones attacked the Sheskharis oil terminal in Novorossiysk

On the night of March 1-2, the city of Novorossiysk was attacked by drones. After a series of explosions, a fire broke out near the local port. The Sheskharis oil terminal is probably on fire,

Sheskharis oil terminal burns in Novorossiysk amid drone attack

The first reports of explosions in Novorossiysk appeared at 10:50 p.m. Kyiv time. Local residents complained about "thuds", and the city's mayor Andriy Kravchenko reported traffic closures in the area of the embankment.

All this happened not only against the backdrop of attacks by standard drones, but also by sea drones. Almost immediately after the first explosions, footage of a fire appeared on social media.

The Sheskharis oil terminal is believed to have caught fire as a result of the attack on Novorossiysk. Residents of Novorossiysk reported a large number of explosions on the night of March 2. One person was injured, local authorities said.

Novorossiysk continues to be attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the moment, damage is known to two more apartment buildings and five private ones. As a result, outbreaks occurred at two addresses, which are being eliminated.

The Sheskharis oil terminal is a large marine complex for receiving, storing and shipping oil and oil products to tankers. It is one of the largest and most strategically important oil terminals in Russia. It plays a key role in the operation of the Novorossiysk seaport and the entire export infrastructure of the south of the country.