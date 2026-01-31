The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile system, drone control points, and other facilities of the Russian troops.

Big "bavovna": The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of Russian army facilities

On January 30 and at night on January 31, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck a number of targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Luhansk region, near Kamyanka, a Russian Tor-M1 air defense system was hit. The results are being clarified. Share

In the captured territory of Zaporizhia region, a UAV control point (Rivnopillya), a warehouse of material and technical equipment of a separate motorized rifle brigade (Voskresenko), as well as a concentration of Russian manpower in the Rivnopillya, Pryvillya and Uspenivka areas were hit.

In the Donetsk region, in the Poltavka area, a control point belonging to a motorized rifle regiment of the Russian Federation was damaged.

In addition, yesterday, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a UAV control point in the Sluchovsk region of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.

A strike was also carried out on the concentration of Russian manpower in the Chasovye Yar area in the Donetsk region. Share

The losses of the invaders and the results of the defeat are being clarified.