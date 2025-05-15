Ukrainian delegation to meet with Russian delegation in Istanbul — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would send a delegation led by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to Istanbul for talks with the Russian delegation. The head of state announced this during a press conference following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Zelenskyy sends Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul

Zelenskyy said why he is sending a Ukrainian delegation to meet with the Russian one.

Out of respect for Trump and Erdogan, and in an attempt to achieve at least the first steps to end the war, I have decided to send a delegation to Istanbul. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. The meeting is scheduled to take place today or tomorrow with the participation of representatives of the United States and Turkey.

"The mandate is the No. 1 issue regarding the ceasefire," Zelenskyy noted.

The Ukrainian delegation will also meet with the American side. It will also remain in Istanbul on May 16.

Putin did not arrive, so there is nothing for me, the head of the SBU, and the Chief of the General Staff in Istanbul to do," the President clarified. Share

Zelenskyy also noted about the talks in Istanbul that if "a ceasefire can be achieved without leaders, there are no questions."

If Russia does not move until the war is over, Ukraine will ask the US, the EU, and countries of the Global South to impose tough sanctions.

Zelenskyy responded to Lavrov's request to meet with Putin

I didn't make any proposals to Putin. We all understood that he was proposing direct negotiations... because he didn't want a ceasefire. He may not meet, but simply say "ok, there will be a ceasefire." As was the case at Easter.

In return, the head of the Russian delegation, Medinsky, promised "compromises" in negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.