Ukrainian government appoints acting ministers of Agrarian Policy and Infrastructure

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has decided who will temporarily lead the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ministry of Infrastructure after the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The Cabinet approved the acting heads of the two ministries

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Infrastructure received new acting ministers.

The permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reported it.

Temporarily, the government assigned the following duties:

Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Mykolayovych Vysotskyy;

Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Vasyl Olexandrovych Shkurakov.

Taras Vysotskyy

Taras Vysotskyy: what is known

In 2008, he graduated from the National University of Bioresources and Nature Management of Ukraine. Speciality: "Administrative Management". Qualification: master's degree in management.

Employment:

2019: First Deputy Head of the Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

2019-2021: Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture of Ukraine.

From 2021: First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Vasyl Shkurakov

Vasyl Shkurakov: temporary head of the Ministry of Infrastructure

In 2005, he graduated from the Ukrainian State University of Economics and Finance. Degree: master's degree.

Employment:

2005-2018: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine. The path from the economist to the director of the Department. Since 2018, he has been a deputy minister.

2017-2018: PJSC "UKRHIDROENERGO". Position: Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance.

2020: PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo". CEO.

From August 2021: First Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Dismissal of Minister Kubrakov

On May 9, it became known that Oleksandr Kubrakov would be dismissed from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure. Then, a resolution on his dismissal appeared in the Verkhovna Rada.

Before that, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine considered the possibility of dividing the Ministry of Regions into two separate departments. To implement this plan, it was necessary to dismiss Kubrakov from his post. Share

Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov noted on his Facebook page that he is always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the ministry's work in all areas of responsibility.

The leadership of the faction and the PM, Denys Shmyhal, did not discuss this decision with me. He was not invited to the faction and profile committee meetings.

According to him, the ministry chief has been engaged in military logistics, housing reconstruction, and municipal infrastructure since the first days of the war.