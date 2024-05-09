Ukrainian parliament dismisses Deputy PM Oleksandr Kubrakov
Ukrainian parliament dismisses Deputy PM Oleksandr Kubrakov

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Oleksandr Kubrakov
Deputies supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The reasons for Oleksandr Kubrakov's dismissal

Kubrakov was dismissed from the post of Vice PM because a separate ministry dealing with regional politics needed to be created.

MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this in Telegram. According to him, 272 MPs supported the decision.

Parliament dismissed Oleksandr Kubrakov from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine - Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported.

According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, at the time of the vote, the Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister Shmyhal were not in the hall.

Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on his dismissal

The Deputy Prime Minister noted on his Facebook page that he is always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the ministry's work in all areas of responsibility.

The faction's leadership and the government's chief, Denys Shmyhal, did not discuss this decision with me, and he was not invited to the faction and profile committee meetings.

Oleksandr Kubrakov

Oleksandr Kubrakov

Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine

According to him, the ministry he headed has been engaged in military logistics, housing reconstruction and municipal infrastructure since the first days of the war.

Details of the Deputy PM's dismissal

On May 9, a group of MPs registered resolution No. 11248 in the Verkhovna Rada requesting Oleksandr Kubrakov's dismissal. David Arakhamia, the leader of the "Servant of the People" faction, was among the initiators of the resignation.

Vitali Bezgin, MP from the "Servants of the People" faction, wrote on Facebook that the ministry headed by Kubrakov could be divided into two separate ones.

He stated that the faction supported the position that it is almost impossible to manage infrastructure and regional policy/decentralisation issues simultaneously.

