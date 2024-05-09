Ukrainian parliament dismisses Deputy PM Oleksandr Kubrakov

Deputies supported the dismissal of Oleksandr Kubrakov from the position of Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.
The reasons for Oleksandr Kubrakov's dismissal
Kubrakov was dismissed from the post of Vice PM because a separate ministry dealing with regional politics needed to be created.
MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this in Telegram. According to him, 272 MPs supported the decision.
According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, at the time of the vote, the Deputy Prime Minister and Prime Minister Shmyhal were not in the hall.
Oleksandr Kubrakov commented on his dismissal
The Deputy Prime Minister noted on his Facebook page that he is always ready for an open dialogue and a detailed report on the ministry's work in all areas of responsibility.
According to him, the ministry he headed has been engaged in military logistics, housing reconstruction and municipal infrastructure since the first days of the war.
Details of the Deputy PM's dismissal
On May 9, a group of MPs registered resolution No. 11248 in the Verkhovna Rada requesting Oleksandr Kubrakov's dismissal. David Arakhamia, the leader of the "Servant of the People" faction, was among the initiators of the resignation.
Vitali Bezgin, MP from the "Servants of the People" faction, wrote on Facebook that the ministry headed by Kubrakov could be divided into two separate ones.
He stated that the faction supported the position that it is almost impossible to manage infrastructure and regional policy/decentralisation issues simultaneously.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-